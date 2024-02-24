Person hospitalized trying to save pets in house fire on Westside Drive

CHILI, N.Y. — News10NBC crews are on the scene of a house fire on Westside Drive near Coldwater Road, that broke out around 11:45 a.m.

Fire crews tell us one person has been brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from the fire, after they went back inside to save animals in the house. Three dogs made it out and are currently being watched by their neighbors.

This is a developing story. news10NBC will provide updates as they become available.