Person in custody after home was shot up and set on fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a person is in custody after a home on Garnet Street off Clifford Avenue was shot up and caught fire.

Officers responded to the house around 11:30 on Wednesday night after getting a ShotSpotter alert, finding the porch burned and evidence of gunfire. That’s when they saw a car leaving the scene and pursued it.

The chase ended around Noridge Road in Irondequoit and the person was taken into custody. RPD says the fire, gunshots, and chase are all connected. No one was injured.