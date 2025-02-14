Charges pending against two people after chase that ends on Portland Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Charges are pending against a driver and a passenger after a police chase that ended in a crash on Portland Avenue and Pomeroy Street.

Rochester Police say they tried to pull the car over on Alphonse Street off North Street while investigating a ShotSpotter alert around 2:15 a.m. Officers later determined that there was no evidence of gunfire.

RPD says that, instead of stopping, the car took off and kept going until it crashed into a street sign and the curb. The 46-year-old driver and 41-year-old passenger were both taken into custody.

The driver was taken to Rochester General Hospital to treat a minor injury.