Person in mental health crisis at scene of house fire in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Monroe County sheriff’s deputies say they found a person in a mental health crisis at the scene of a house fire in Henrietta on Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at around 3:15 a.m. on Thompson Road near Calkins and East Henrietta roads. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Matthew Bottone explained what first responders saw at the scene.

“When the deputies arrived, they located a person standing in the front yard of the residence,” he said. “The deputies started talking with that person. It then became very clear that the person was suffering a mental health crisis. The deputies were able to detain him and he has since been transported up to one of our local hospitals for treatment.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. There’s no word yet on the extent of damage to the home.