Person injured in fight on Genesee Park Boulevard

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fight on Genesee Park Boulevard near Pioneer Street overnight left at least one person injured.

First responders arrived at the scene on the city’s southwest side around midnight and had to apply a tourniquet to someone with upper-body injuries. Rochester Police say an argument led to the fight with weapons involved.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Two people were taken into custody. A woman is charged with assault and a man is charged with harassment.