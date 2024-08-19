Person jumps out window to escape apartment fire on Bay Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A person jumped out of a second-story window to escape a fire at an apartment building on Bay Street on Monday morning.

The fire between First and Second streets broke out just before 4:30 a.m. By the time crews arrived, all five people had escaped the two-story building, which contained a liquor store on the first floor and apartments on the second floor.

It took 20 firefighters about an hour to control the flames. Rochester firefighters began battling the flames from the outside and eventually moved inside. They searched for any additional people inside the building but found no one.

All five people were medically evaluated. No firefighters were injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.