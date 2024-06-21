Person living with HIV shares her story as Trillium Health secures funding for housing assistance

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — HIV is no longer the death sentence it was in the 1980s but building a comfortable life after the diagnosis can be difficult.

That’s why local advocates say Thursday was historic, as Trillium Health is getting a major boost of $750,000 from the state to support its housing programs and help members of the local HIV and AIDS community secure a stable home.

“My life changed the year 2000, Oct. 31. I got diagnosed that HIV was living in my home,” said Tracie Adams, a leader with VOCAL NY who is living with HIV.

It took time for Adams to feel comfortable sharing her story.

“And I was panicked, it was a scary thing, but as time went on, I educated myself, so now I’m a peer educator,” she said.

The Rochester woman knows the challenges of finding a home. The housing market can be tough with the search and deposits, but doing all of that with a chronic, life-changing illness is a challenge in and of itself.

“Being HIV — no, having HIV live with you — let me correct that — being in the shelter, is very hard for people to take their medications because every time you leave you have to take your medication with you,” Adams said.

During the pandemic, Adams lived on couches in her children’s homes, but she eventually found help through Trillium Health. The health center has been working with local leaders to lessen the fight for stable housing, leading to this state grant.

“It will allow us to provide first-month’s rent, security deposits, emergency utility shutoff, back-rent and even transportation for housing searches,” said Jason Barnecut-Kearns, President of Trillium Health.

“As of today there are over 100,000 HIV positive New Yorkers with 2,500 unstably housed, or homeless,” said New York State Assemblyman Demond Meeks.

“But if you contract the virus you can have housing, you’re not going to die, you can have a home like everybody else here has, standing out here with a refrigerator and a stove and a key to turn the door,” Adams said.

“A lot of people is behind the doors, they’re scared to talk about it because the stigma and when we get past stigma, which I’m trying to break down, then a lot of people come forward, and be proud about it but I speak for those that can’t speak for themselves,” she added.

Advocates are also trying to push for mandated HIV housing vouchers in Monroe County which would help people with HIV or AIDS pay for housing.

Lawmakers say New York City has support programs that the rest of the state does not, and they’re trying to change that too. Through daily medication, it’s possible for the virus to become undetectable in someone. Doctors say this prevents transmission.