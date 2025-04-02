Person severely burned in Wayne County house fire

WILLIAMSON, N.Y. — One person was taken to the hospital with severe burns from a house fire Tuesday at a single-family home on Route 104.

The home on Route 104, a bit west of Townline Road in Williamson, is extensively damaged, according to the East Williamson Fire Department. The fire began at around 5:17 p.m. The three residents were home at the time; the other two got out by themselves, unharmed. The third, a male, has been hospitalized.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.