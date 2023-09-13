Person shot and person stabbed overnight around Dewey Avenue area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 24-year-old man was shot and a 42-year-old man was stabbed hours apart around the Dewey Avenue area on Tuesday night. Both are recovering at the hospital.

Rochester Police responded to the shooting just after 6:45 p.m. after getting reports of gunshots. While enroute to Dewey Avenue, officers got calls about a car with a gunshot victim inside heading toward Rochester General Hospital. According to RPD, that car crashed on Route 104 at the North Clinton Avenue exit.

Officers say another car took the victim the rest of the way to the hospital. The 24-year-old, shot in the upper body, is expected to survive. Investigators determined that the shooting took place on Pierpont Street and Eldorado Place.

Hours later, around 10 p.m., officers responded to reports of a stab victim around Maryland Street and Glenwood Avenue. RPD found the victim and an ambulance took the 42-year-old to Strong Hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

Investigators determined that the man was stabbed during a fight on Dewey Avenue and Glenwood Avenue. RPD is asking anyone with information on either incident to call 911.