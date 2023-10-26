State Police release name of person shot and killed inside Buffalo Sewer Authority vehicle

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

BUFFALO, N.Y. – New York State Police have released the names of the person killed and two others injured when bullets went through their City of Buffalo Sewer Authority vehicle on Thursday.

Troopers say the vehicle was traveling on I-190 just south of Exit 9 when a Jeep Grand Cherokee heading in the same direction fired shots at the Sewer Authority workers around 11:20 a.m.

Front seat passenger Keyshawn Gault, 22 of Buffalo, died at the scene for a gunshot wound. The driver, 30-year-old Myron Walker of Buffalo, and backseat passenger, 23-year-old Lamar Whitfield Jr., were both injured in the shooting and taken to the Erie County Medical Center.

The State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Forensic Identification Unit, Buffalo Police Department, the Erie Crime Analysis Center and the Erie County District Attorney’s Office are all investigating the shooting. They’re asking anyone with information including dash cam footage to call State Police at 585-344-6200.