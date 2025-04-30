Person taken away by ambulance on Alphonse Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police swarmed a neighborhood on the city’s north side on Wednesday morning, closing part of Alphonse Street off Hudson Avenue.

News10NBC’s photojournalist saw one person being taken away by ambulance. Dozens of officers were surveying the area just after 1:30 a.m. We’re working to get more information from police.

About an hour later, multiple Monroe County sheriff’s deputies and Brockport Police surrounded a car on East Avenue near Havenwood Drive in Brockport. We saw multiple people detained.

We’re working to determine if the investigation in Rochester and this scene in Brockport are connected.