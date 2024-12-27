Person taken into custody after gunfire breaks out on Avenue A

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A suspect is in custody after gunfire broke out on Avenue A near North Clinton Avenue on Thursday evening.

Rochester Police responded around 6 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert. Officers say no houses or people were hit by the gunfire and they got a description of the suspect’s car.

Officers pulled over the car on Lake Avenue just after 7:15 p.m. but say it sped off. RPD later found the car parked behind a home and took the person who they believe was the driver into custody. News10NBC’s photojournalist saw officers searching the area with a K-9.

Police are asking anyone who can help with the investigation to call 911.