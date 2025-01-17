Person taken to hospital after fire at vacant house on Laser Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A person was taken to the hospital after a fire at a vacant house on Laser Street off Joseph Avenue on Thursday night.

The fire took 30 minutes to battle. Rochester firefighters say they saw smoke coming from the house around 9:30 p.m. Crews had to remove boards from doors and windows to put out the fire.

During their search, firefighters found one person inside and first responders took the person to Rochester General Hospital.

RFD says the house is now uninhabitable. We’re working to learn more about the cause.