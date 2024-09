ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A person was taken to the hospital with burns after a fire inside a house on Lyceum Street on the city’s northeast side on Friday.

The outside of the house seems to be intact. Crews were called to the fire around 7 a.m. on Friday. The Rochester Fire Department is still investigating the cause.

Just hours earlier, RFD also responded to massive flames at a house on Roycroft Drive.