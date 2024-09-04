Person tests positive for West Nile Virus in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — A person in Wayne County has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The disease, spread through the bite of an infected mosquito, can lead to serious illness. Wayne County Public Health confirmed on Wednesday that the person tested positive and is being treated at the hospital.

Only about a quarter of the people who get infected with West Nile Virus show symptoms. People over 50 are at the highest risk of developing serious illness. Some symptoms include a fever, headache, body aches, or skin rash. People can also experience muscle weakness, numbness, and paralysis.

Most West Nile Virus cases happen in the summer or early fall when mosquitoes are out. Health officials recommend getting rid of standing water, weaving long sleeves, and using insect repellent to protect yourself.