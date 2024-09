ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The search is on for the person responsible for stealing money from a convenience store at gunpoint overnight on Hudson Avenue near Helena Street.

Rochester Police say a man walked into Magic City Mini-Mart just before 11 p.m. on Monday, threatened an employee, and got away with cash.

Despite police using a K9, they couldn’t find a suspect. The employee was not hurt. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.