Pet of the Week: Guinness

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Lollypop Farm’s Pet of the Week was a racer in his past life.

Meet Guinness, who also went by “Samurai Zip” on the race course for over 10 years. Guinness is ready for a quiet life in a nice green pasture. His racing days are over, and they took a bit of a toll on his body. Guinness has arthritis in four joints and isn’t rideable.

Lollypop says 14-year-old Guinness would make a “fierce friend” and is well-behaved around children. He loves all the attention. He’s also suitable as a companion horse.

If Guinness is the right fit for your family, you can call Lollypop Farm at 585-223-1330 or click this link.

Guinness’ adoption fee is $300.