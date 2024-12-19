Pet World manager reacts to state ban on selling dogs, cats, and rabbits in stores

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State has banned pet stores from selling dogs, cats, and rabbits as of this week under the “Puppy Mill Pipeline Act.” The act aims to boost adoptions from animal shelters but a local pet store manager has some concerns about the new law’s impact.

The manager of Pet World in East Rochester says kennels are typically filled with fury friends looking to find their forever home. But with the new law, the kennels are now dark and empty.

“This is where the puppies would reside. We would make blankets for them. Their cushion crates, so that all the droppings would fall right through,” said Mary Pat Feeney, the manager at Pet World.

Feeney has been selling dogs for 40 years.

“Over the years, we have third generations coming to buy puppies from us, so it’s a really sad situation,” she said.

Pet sales accounted for 20% of Pet World’s business and they’ve already had to let one employee go. Feeney worries about the impact on customers.

“They are taking away choice from people — a lot of people need hypoallergenic dogs or preferred small dogs which aren’t always available at the rescues. They are basically forcing people to go to the internet as a source for dogs which isn’t always regulated or inspected,” Feeney said.

The Pet Advocacy Network highlights a surge in reported puppy scams by 350% in California following a similar pet sale ban.

