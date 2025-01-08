Petit Poutinerie restaurant will close at the end of January

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Petit Poutinerie is closing up shop after over a decade in business.

Petit Poutinerie’s food truck has been in business for 13 years and the restaurant on Elton Street in the Neighborhood of the Arts has been around for almost three years.

The owner announced on Facebook that Feb. 1 would be the restaurant’s last day in business. She also announced that there are no plans to book any food trucks in the future.

“Since we opened the restaurant a few years ago, we just haven’t seen the sales increase that we need to keep this place open and to keep everything going. So, it’s time to make the decision to close,” she said.

The owner said there will be some events scheduled throughout January to celebrate Petit Poutinerie’s last month in business. The restaurant will be open five days a week instead of four. You can learn more here.