Petition for ‘harsher consequences’ in Sam Nordquist case gains nearly 18,000 signatures

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – When the first arrests started to be made in the case involving Sam Nordquist, a friend of Sam’s started a petition demanding the toughest penalties. Jaxon Seeger called Sam confident and authentic, saying he and Sam bonded when Seeger started transitioning. Seeger struggles with the gravity of what Sam went through and how long he endured it.

News10NBC’s Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean reached Jaxon Seeger on Zoom to discuss the impact of the charges and details of what happened to Sam Nordquist.

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC: “When you heard about the charges and when you heard about the details of what happened, what impact did that have on you?”

Jaxon Seeger, friend of Sam Nordquist: “Honestly it’s still hard for me to comprehend.”

In response to the charges, Seeger took action.

Jaxon Seeger: “I decided to start a petition calling for harsher consequences.”

Click here to reach the petition

The petition gained significant support, and Seeger felt a sense of peace when the charges were announced.

Jaxon Seeger: “So when those charges came out this morning after almost 18,000 signatures, I think it gave me peace. And I can only hope, where ever he’s at, he can see how many people have stepped up.”

Seeger says when the charges came out, he could feel himself finally starting to grieve. News10NBC reached out to Sam’s family, who were on route to New York City for Sam’s funeral yesterday. When they are ready to talk, News10NBC is ready to listen.

