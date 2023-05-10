PGA Championship merchandise available to public on Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If you missed out on a ticket to the PGA Championship at Oak Hill, you aren’t alone. But you can still get your hands on tournament gear,

The official 50,000-square-foot PGA Championship Merchandise Tent is opening to the public for a presale ahead of the big event. It’s right by the main entrance for spectators, and you’ll have access to the same shirts, sweatshirts, and other memorabilia that ticket holders will have access to.

Some important things you’ll want to keep in mind: The merchandise tent will be open to the public Friday May 12 – Sunday May 14, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., ahead of tournament play.

Parking is not allowed on site, so be prepared to take a shuttle. Parking information available here.

PGA Championship Director Bryan Karnes said his store is staffed, and his volunteers are excited and ready to welcome fans.

“I think there are roughly 50 points of sale, and we have got two volunteers at each station, and that’s really an incredible thing. Of the 3,000 plus volunteers we have, over 700 of them are at this venue. So, it just speaks to the volume of people and the service needed.”

So, if you have your heart set on a specific championship shirt or cap or, whatever it may be, be sure to arrive early. Karnes says despite all of the staff on hand, they simply don’t have the ability to replenish all the merchandise overnight, so if it’s gone of Friday, it may not be there Sunday afternoon.