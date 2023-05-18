PGA Championship at Oak Hill gets support from 3,500 volunteers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A lot of work goes into running a smooth and successful PGA Championship and a lot of the work is done by volunteers.

All week, volunteers are working behind the scenes to give the players and spectators the experience of a lifetime at Oak Hill Country Club. One volunteer, who’s been volunteering at golf tournaments since 2017, spoke to News10NBC.

Craig Thomas transports players in and around the PGA, giving him the chance to meet the world’s biggest names in golf.

“That’s kind of what volunteering is all about. Meeting new people and just experiencing basically, I love golf, my whole family loves golf. So for me doing this, it’s a lot of fun,” Thomas said.

The PGA Championship relies on nearly 3,500 volunteers for a smooth operation from start to finish.