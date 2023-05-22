PGA fans pack the gallery to see who will take the Wanamaker Trophy home

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – Unlike the weather on Saturday, it couldn’t have been a more beautiful day for final-round action at the PGA Championship.

There were all smiles and far fewer umbrellas on Sunday at Oak Hill, and a lot of excitement among those lucky enough to be here to catch a glimpse of history as the tournament enters its final stage.

Fans are getting a chance to really check out how beautiful this course is, walking from hole to hole, taking in the scenery and the action.

Now just because the sun is out and things are drying off doesn’t mean that it’s making the course any easier for players. That’s a challenge that fans here are at Oak Hill are looking forward to seeing, and something that players deal with this as they continue to battle for the championship trophy.

“The course is playing hard. The rough is hard to get out of like always and yesterday it was really bad being wet, so I think the players need to know that they need to hit the fairways or they’re in trouble,” said Kip Bet, PGA attendee.

So, even with the sun out, there are a lot of challenges still left for these players on the course today.







