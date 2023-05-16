PGA Week day two: Practice round, career event for students, and look at food options

Oak Hill Country Club (WHEC file photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The second practice round of the PGA at Oak Hill Country Club is Tuesday.

The world’s biggest golf stars including Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, and Hideki Matsuyama are gearing up to compete in Rochester. The practice rounds run from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Oak Hill is holding a career event called PGA WORKS Beyond the Green for local students. It runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Club PGA on 6 Hole. The event aims to create a more diverse workforce for the professional golf industry.

Students from First Tee of Western New York, East High School, Nativity Preparatory Academy, and other students will attend the event. The students will hear from a panel of people who work in the golf industry to build connections.

Live interviews

During the PGA Week, all guests who come to Oak Hill with a Championship+ Ticket get food included. News10NBC Briana Collier spoke about the food options with Eric Babcook, General Manager for Patina Restaurant Group at PGA of America Events.

Chef Ed Millan of the Patina Restaurant Group spoke about the dishes including chicken milanese, burgers, and sushi along with lemon moose cups and eclairs for dessert. Some local businesses, including Seaway Trail Honey, are supplying food for the tournament.

More about the PGA

Competition begins on Thursday and runs through Sunday. Tee times begin at 7 a.m. on Thursday and Friday. They begin at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Monroe County expects the tournament to draw 200,000 visitors and bring nearly $200 million to the region. Tickets are sold out. If you’re planning to attend, here are important things to know:

There is public parking at MCC and Rochester Tech Park, with shuttles running to the course throughout the day.

There’s no daily readmission. If you leave, you can’t return.

There will be Wi-Fi on site and portable phone chargers will be available for rent.

There is a PGA Championship app you can download that features an interactive course map, daily pairings and the schedule.

Don’t bring backpacks or large bags, laptops, coolers or oversized chairs. They are prohibited.

Cameras are only allowed on-site during practice rounds and are not permitted on-site during championship rounds.

The last time Oak Hill hosted the PGA was in 2013, a tournament that Jason Dufner won with a score of 10 under par. The club has also hosted the U.S. Open and Ryder Cup.