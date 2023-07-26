Phelps man charged with sexually abusing granddaughter

PHELPS, N.Y. — A 48-year-old Phelps man has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse involving his 11-year-old granddaughter, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Edward Balliet, 48, was taken into custody without incident Tuesday, July 25. They say Balliet was found to have touched the girl in intimate places. He was taken to the Ontario County jail and held for pre-arraignment detention, with a stay-away order of protection requested on the victim’s behalf.

Balliet will answer the charges later in Phelps Town Court.