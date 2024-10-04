Phelps man found guilty of sexually assaulting child; faces 10-25 years in prison

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — A Phelps man will serve 10 to 25 years in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting a child.

Tristin Elliott, 27, Friday was found guilty by an Ontario County jury of predatory sexual assault against a child. He assaulted a child under 13 from 2014 to 2017.

The jury deliberated over two days before finding Elliott guilty.

According to Ontario County District Attorney James Ritts, who prosecuted the case, Elliott kept the victim’s silence by threatening to “leave her in the woods with the monsters.”

“After enduring years of abuse, her fear of the monsters in the woods was finally less than her fear of the monster abusing her, and she told the terrifying story of her sexual abuse” Ritts stated. “Tristin Elliott is the precise reason our State has the crime of Predatory Sexual Assault against a Child. He is absolutely a predator. A maximum sentence of life in prison cannot give back what he took from this child.”

“I am in awe of the strength this young child showed telling of the horrors she endured at the hands of Tristin Elliott to the jury and a courtroom of people,” stated Assistant District Attorney Kaitlin Hastings, who prosecuted the case with Ritts.

Elliott will be sentenced Jan. 8 before Ontario County Judge Kristina Karle.