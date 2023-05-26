Phelps man pleads guilty to exchanging child porn with someone in Alaska

PHELPS, N.Y. — An Ontario County man has admitted to possessing and distributing child pornography.

Eric Passalacqua, 37 of Phelps, pleaded guilty to the charges before a federal judge. The charges carry between five and 40 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The FBI began investigating on January 20 after getting reports of the Phelps man exchanging child pornography with someone in Alaska. Four days later, the FBI searched Passalacqua’s home and found over 600 images of child pornography on his home. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Passalacqua admitted to taking pictures of at least two children.

Passalacqua will be sentenced on Aug. 24. The investigation was a collaboration between the FBI Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force and the FBI’s office in Anchorage, Alaska.