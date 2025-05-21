Photographers invited to submit photos of the Erie Canal for annual photo contest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Want a chance for your work to be featured in the 2026 Erie Canalway Calendar? Well the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor is calling for entries for its annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest.

To celebrate the canal’s bicentennial, or 200th year, both professional and non-professional photographers are invited to submit up to three photos of the canal.

The images will be judged in four different categories which include:

On the Water

Along the Trail

Canal Celebrations and Communities

Classic Canal

Judges will pick three photos from each category, as well as 12 honorable mentions. The three winning photos will be in next year’s Erie Canalway Calendar.

Photos must be in a horizontal format and taken along the canal. The deadline to submit photos is August 29. To learn more or to enter, click here.