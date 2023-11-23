Photos from 52nd annual Webster Turkey Trot

WEBSTER, N.Y. — The Webster Turkey Trot returned for the 52nd year on Thanksgiving Day. The race kicked off at the Parkview Lodge in Webster Park.

The Turkey Trot, a 4.4 mile and 2.5 mile race, is considered the oldest race in the Rochester region. It began as a cross country workout for Webster students in 1972 and has grown into a race drawing people from across the region, with nearly 3,000 participants last year.

News10NBC photojournalist Johnny Nixon was at the race. Here are some of the photos he took: