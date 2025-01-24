Photos from viewers: Bills Mafia from across the area show off Buffalo love

By News10NBC
Credit: Jessica Scott Wolfanger

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The countdown is on before the Buffalo Bills face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game on Sunday. Bills Mafia across the Rochester area is getting hyped.

Recently, News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke asked Bills fans to share photos of themselves, their kids, or their pets with her on Facebook. Three of the last four Bills seasons have ended with a defeat to the Chiefs but the Bills are out to prove that this year is different. Bills Mafia is getting ready. Here are some of the photos:

Credit: Christi Biroscak
Credit: Ashley Colarocco
Credit: Ellen Edwards-Benson
Credit: Erin DeRycke
Credit: Brandon Macey
Credit: Jessica Scott Wolfanger
Credit: Susan De Frank Rose
Credit: Mary Gorman
Credit: Rebecca Gordon
Credit: Liz Wood DeSimone
Credit: Rob Bixby
Credit: Anjie Cotton
Credit: Angel Gabriel
Credit: Bonnie Lyman Jarvis