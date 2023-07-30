Pickleball courts to be discussed at Penfield board meeting

PENFIELD, N.Y. – The Penfield Town Board will have a meeting Wednesday, and some Penfield neighbors are planning to attend to share their thoughts about the proposal of new pickleball courts at Shadow Pines.

The plan was originally for 20 to 30 acres of trees to be cut down, to fit 16 courts. That plan was tabled when many objected to cutting down those trees.

A group calling themselves Pickleball of the Finger Lakes says they’ll use the public comment portion of Wednesday’s meeting to propose an alternative layout. The layout keeps the pickleball courts without cutting down all the trees.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.






