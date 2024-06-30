Pickleball fundraiser helps project to help women regain confidence after breast cancer

Pickleball event raises funds for Breast Cancer Confidence Project

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People got together Saturday in East Rochester to “Dink For Cause.” The open-court pickleball fundraiser was held at Dinkers Pickleball Facility on Despatch Drive.

It benefits the Breast Cancer Confidence Project, which helps women overcome body image challenges and regain their confidence after breast cancer.

“You will still be beautiful,” said Michaela Raes, president of the Breast Cancer Confidence Project. “Your inner beauty shines through, and your strength and resilience are the most important and brilliant things. … You can make it through this and live a happy and fulfilling life afterwards.”

Since being founded in 2020, the Breast Cancer Confidence Project has helped more than 40 women.

Besides pickleball, the event all featured pizza and raffle prizes.