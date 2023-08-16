Pickleball in Penfield: Town changes plans to cut down fewer trees

PENFIELD, N.Y. — After dozens of people who live in Penfield raised concerns about plans for new pickleball courts, the town says it has amended those plans.

The debate over those courts — and cutting down trees for them — dominated a town meeting earlier this month.

Now, the town says it will reduce the number of trees its cutting down from around 30 acres to 7 acres, and it will change where, specifically, it’s cutting down those trees.

The project includes 16 pickleball courts, a playground, public bathrooms and more.

The new plan will be discussed during a public meeting next month.

In the meantime, markers have been placed near the trees that the town is planning to cut down.