Pickleball players of all skill levels rally to raise funds for Wilmot Cancer Center

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The second annual Dinking for Wilmot Dollars fundraiser took place at the Dinker’s Pickleball Campus in East Rochester on Saturday.

The event aimed to raise money for the Wilmot Cancer Center. Players of all skill levels were invited to participate.

Attendees enjoyed food, raffles, line dancing, and plenty of pickleball fun.

Sixty-nine local businesses participated in the fundraising event.

