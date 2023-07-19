Piero Scala sentenced to 25 years to life for 2019 murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Wednesday, Monroe County Court Judge Miller sentenced 42-year-old Piero Scala to 25 years to life. He was convicted by a jury of murder, and two counts of criminal possession of stolen property for the murder of Cathy O’Brien in October 2019.

On October 9, 2019, Webster Police went to the home of Cathy O’Brien on Oakdale Drive for a welfare check and found 56-year-old O’Brien dead with multiple stab wounds.

On October 28, 2019, Scala who was known to the victim, was arrested for her murder.