Pilot who performed in Rochester and Geneseo air shows dies in crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rob Holland, a renowned aerobatic pilot who frequently performed at air shows in Rochester and Geneseo, died in a crash at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia on Thursday.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the crash occurred just before noon and involved an experimental plane. Holland was the only person inside the plane.

Regarded as one of the most respected aerobatic pilots in the country, Holland shared his passion for flying during the Geneseo Air Show in 2013.

“What I love about the airshows is mostly the people and obviously the flying. I love the flying, the freedom, the engines, the experience,” Holland said.

First Alert Meteorologists Stacey Pensgen and Rich Caniglia both flew with Holland on his visits to the region. A video from 10 years ago captures Holland’s skills as the reigning “National Aerobatic” champion at the time. That year, he also performed at the Rochester Air Show.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. There’s no word on the cause.

