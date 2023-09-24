‘Pink in Pittsford’ walk raises money for breast cancer patients

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — “Embrace Your Sisters” is hosting its positivity “Pink in Pittsford” walk Sunday morning.

The event is an opportunity to walk with friends, family, teammates, and coworkers to support breast cancer patients across the Rochester area. The walk starts at 10 a.m. at Pittsford Sutherland High School and covers 1.8 miles along the Erie Canal.

The Walk’s goal is to raise $25,000 this year.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. and there is no fee to participate, but donations are appreciated. Also, if you raise $30 you’ll receive an event t-shirt.

To donate, click here.