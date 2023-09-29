Pioneering Rochester educator Dr. Alice Holloway-Young marks 100th birthday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Dr. Alice Holloway-Young — one of Rochester’s first African-American teachers and the first African-American vice principal and principal — marks her 100th birthday today.

Dr. Young supervised the Rochester district’s first integration programs, including the Urban Suburban program. In 2021, the Rochester City School District renamed its Nathaniel Rochester Middle School as the Dr. Alice Holloway Young School of Excellence.

She also was a founding member of Monroe Community College’s trustee board, which she chaired for 20 years.

Also in 2021, state Sen. Samra Brouk awarded Dr. Young the Liberty Medal, the highest honor that the Senate bestows, for her impact on education in Rochester and Monroe County. In 2018, she was named the Woman of Distinction for the state Senate’s 55th District.

Born in North Carolina, Dr. Young earned master’s and doctoral degrees from the University of Rochester and began working with the Rochester district in 1952.