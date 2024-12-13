Pirate Toy Fund holds toy giveaway with Mr. and Mrs. Claus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Pirate Toy Fund held its 18th annual holiday toy giveaway on Thursday night at the Rochester Housing Authority office on Upper Falls Boulevard. It’s the first ceremony since COVID.

About 40 families signed up to receive a special Christmas gift and party with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Organizers say small acts of kindness can mean the world to families around the holidays.

“Every time you donate to the Pirate Toy Fund, you’re helping families like the families in public housing,” said Melissa Berrien of the Rochester Housing Authority. “Sometimes our families are still struggling so I think they appreciate what we’re doing just bringing a little holiday cheer.”

The Pirate Toy Fund has given more than 500,000 toys to kids in need for nearly 30 years.