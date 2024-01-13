Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills: Wild card game preview

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two teams that were counted out a month ago have fought their way to Wild Card weekend in the playoffs.

For the first 12 weeks of the regular season, Buffalo suffered six losses and the hopes of a playoff appearance were dying down. But the Bills shifted into high gear and went on to win five straight games — including beating the Dolphins and continuing their reign as AFC East Champions.

The 10-7 Steelers are ranked fourth in the AFC North.

The fight isn’t over yet. The Bills face the Steelers Sunday at 1 p.m. during what’s shaping up to be a very wintry game. The snow is set to comedown throughout the day Sunday, and the Bills have offered to pay $20 an hour for people to clear the snow from High Mark Stadium.

News10NBC’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking heavy lake effect snow and freezing temps in Orchard Park. Snowfall will limit visibility to less than a tenth of a mile and near zero at times — something the players and Bills Mafia are all too familiar with.

Last year, the Bills played the Dolphins as Bills Mafia began to throw snowballs throughout the stadium. Buffalo won that game.

In 2017 during a Bills-Colts matchup, snow doused the field and LeSean McCoy had over 150 yards despite the whiteout conditions. Buffalo won that game.

In another snowy divisional game against the Bengals last year, the Bills lost. They have not played a game in the snow since.

A win for the Bills will keep their season alive and give them the home field advantage next week. Who they would play if they win is still up in the air. However, if the Chiefs beat the Dolphins Saturday night and Buffalo beats Pittsburgh, the Chiefs and Bills will faceoff at Highmark Stadium next week.

That Chiefs-Dolphins matchup is exclusively available on Peacock.