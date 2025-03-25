Pittsford father along with son face multiple fraud and identify theft charges after credit card scams

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The U.S. District Attorney’s Office said they have arrested two men from the Town of Pittsford, who they say are related, after being accused of running multiple credit card scams in the Rochester area.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan McGuire who handled the case, she said that a criminal complaint showed that since January of 2015, various banks in Rochester said there have been a high number of newly issued credit cards that were charged the maximum credit limit and almost all the cards had no valid payments on the accounts.

Investigations showed that many of the cards were connected and were applied for using an actual social security number but used a fake name and birth date in order to create a “new” identity to get lines of credit and use them to make fraudulent purchases until the credit limit was reached, according to McGuire.

McGuire said 32 different fraudulent credit cards were used to make periodic online property tax payments to the City of Rochester and RG&E for properties such as Lucky Beverage and Chili Express, who are owned by 46-year-old Mirza Khan and Easy Food Market, who is owned by Khan’s father, 74-year-old Talib Hussain.

Khan and Hussain were both charged with the following:

Bank and wire fraud.

Conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud.

Aggravated identify theft.

These charges carry a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.