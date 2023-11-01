Pittsford grad accused of threats at Cornell University facing five years in prison

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A Pittsford man admitted threatening to “shoot up” a Cornell University building, targeting Jews.

That’s what a U.S. Attorney told a judge Wednesday in a courtroom in Syracuse, which is the seat of the federal district that incudes Cornell.

In a videotaped interview, Patrick Dai told investigators he to posted anti-Semitic remarks and threats, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Patrick Dai’s mother left with her son’s attorney. The attorney repeated no comment. @news10nbc pic.twitter.com/NEsBdEFFwR — Berkeley Brean (@whec_bbrean) November 1, 2023

The Pittsford Mendon graduate was arrested Tuesday. That night, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was at the family home, helping out with the federal investigation.

The New York Post quoted Dai’s father as saying he suffered from depression for the last two years. News10NBC’s Berkeley Brean was behind Dai’s mother at court as she rushed into the officer of her son’s lawyer, who refused to comment.

It appeared that she tried to make eye contact with her son during the proceeding, but he seemed to avoid it.

Dai waived his right to a bail hearing. He’s facing five years in prison.