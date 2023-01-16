Pittsford jewelry store robbed Monday

PITTSFORD, N.Y. The Source Fine Jewelers was robbed around 1:50 p.m. Monday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

This is at least the second time in four years that the Monroe Avenue business has had its merchandise stolen. Two Rochester men faced charges after they allegedly stole more than $200,000 worth of jewelry from the Pittsford jewelry store in April 2019.

Deputies arrested 23-year-old Naquan White on Oct. 15 and 25-year-old Alphonso Bouie Jr. on Oct. 21. Both men were charged with grand larceny, burglary, and criminal mischief in connection to the April 27 burglary at The Source.

White allegedly smashed one of the store’s front plate glass windows with a sledgehammer. Once inside, deputies said he smashed three jewelry cases and began to fill his pockets with jewelry before handing jewelry to Bouie, who was allegedly waiting outside. The suspects then fled the area in a car.

The retail value of the stolen jewelry was between $212,000 and $250,000, according to investigators. Damages to the window and jewelry cases exceeded $6,000.

News10NBC is working to learn more information about Monday’s robbery and will provide updates to this developing story.