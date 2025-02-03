Pittsford leader promotes racial unity after receiving death threats

People of different races and religions came together Sunday for a celebration called “MLK Living the Dream.” The event, held at the United Church of Pittsford, was one of five held over the last month. Members of multiple organizations came together to support equity and tolerance through music and words of inspiration.

It’s the brainchild of Pittsford town board member Kevin Spencer Beckford. He says after he tried to bring more affordable housing to Pittsford, he and his family got death threats. But instead of getting angry, he took action, creating events to educate and unify.

“I wanted to be able to create an event where we bring people together via education on certain very important topics that Martin Luther King would want to hear,” said Beckford. “And while we’re there celebrating Martin Luther King, I want to remind them that he didn’t just say to fantasize about the world, he left a prescription to create it. And we’re supposed to be doing that work.”

Beckford is the first African American elected to Pittsford’s town board in its 200-year history. He says events like these that bring people of different races and faiths together are key in being able to see the humanity in those who don’t look like you.



