Pittsford-Mendon graduate shot and killed in Washington, D.C.

Police in Washington, D.C. are investigating the shooting death of a 23-year-old Pittsford man.

Ryan Realbuto, a 2019 Pittsford-Mendon graduate was shot and killed Thursday at about 10:04 p.m. on South Dakota Avenue in Washington. Police responding to the report of a shooting found him with gunshot injuries; he was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The Metropolitan Police Department offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for homicides in D.C. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at (202) 727-9099.

Ryan Realbuto was a volunteer with the Capuchin Corp, a year-long Catholic volunteer program. According to its website, young adults “live in intentional community while serving those in need.”

