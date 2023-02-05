Pittsford Mendon High School brings back Cabaret
PITTSFORD, N.Y. – After a three-year COVID hiatus, Mendon FAME (Families Advocating Music Education) brought back their annual musical fundraising event, Cabaret. This year’s theme was Peace, Love, and Music!
Our own Brett Davidsen, a Pittsford Mendon alum, was the Master of Ceremonies.
The event featured A Cappella (Viking Voices), Show Choir, Jazz Choir, Jazz Band, Jazz Ensemble and Mendon Strings Attached in a Cabaret style setting.
The fundraising event enables Mendon FAME, the parent-run music booster club at Pittsford Mendon High School, to continue supporting musical arts in the school, provide funds for competitions and workshops, as well as scholarships for those pursuing music in college.