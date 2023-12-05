Pittsford native among 8 airmen killed in aircraft crash off shore of Japan

JAPAN – The Air Force said that after days of intensive, 24/7 search and rescue operations for eight Airmen following the Nov. 29 CV-22 mishap off the shore of Yakushima Island, Japan, the U.S. military transitioned search and rescue operations to search and recovery operations.

One airmen’s remains have been recovered and the U.S. military is searching for the remains of seven others, including U.S. Air Force Capt. Terrell K. Brayman, 32, of Pittsford, New York, was a CV-22 pilot and flight commander assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan.

The transition from a rescue operation to a recovery operation happens when the determination is made that survivors are unlikely. The recovery operation will now focus on locating and recovering all remains and aircraft debris.