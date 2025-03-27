Pittsford native Chris Lillis wins world championship title in aerials team event

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Pittsford native and Olympic gold medalist Chris Lillis is once again a world champion in aerials team freestyle skiing.

The three-member U.S. team took first at the FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in Switzerland on Thursday. Lillis and his two teammates, Kaila Khun and Quinn Dehlinger, scored a total 344.63 points. See photos here.

Lillis took home gold at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in the team event. He also took home a world championship team title back in 2023 and became the youngest male to win an FIS aerials World Cup in 2016.

Chris Lillis returned to Bristol Mountain in January to compete at the 2025 U.S. Freestyle Aerial National Championship and served as a mentor last summer at a freestyle training camp in Bristol.

