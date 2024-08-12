Pittsford native will be sentenced for making violent, antisemitic threats

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — A Pittsford native will be sentenced on Monday after he admitted to posting violent, antisemitic threats while he was a student at Cornell.

Patrick Dai pleaded guilty back in April on a charge of interstate threatening communications. Investigators say he threatened to kill Jewish students on the Cornell camps and behead Jewish children.

Dai also threatened to slit the throat of Jewish men, rape and throw Jewish women off a cliff, shoot up a kosher dining hall. The junior was arrested in October.

Prosecutors are asking for the judge to sentence Dai to 15 to 21 months in prison. Dai has said throughout the case that he never intended to carry out the attacks. His lawyer said he was emotionally disturbed by the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel and wanted to show the world that Hamas is evil.