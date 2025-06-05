Pittsford neighbor’s quick call saves 90-year-old from house fire

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – A quick-thinking neighbor saved the life of a 90-year-old woman after her house caught fire early Tuesday morning. News10NBC’s Declan Stablow reported from the scene and spoke with neighbors about the incident.

Officials said a next-door neighbor called 911 after smelling smoke and seeing flames at the house. Crews responded just after 1 a.m.

Body cam footage showed deputies rescuing Mary Lee LaForrest from the burning home. The intense heat woke some neighbors.

“I was sleeping, and I just felt that my feet were on fire,” one neighbor said.

“And at that time we saw lights, the whole house was like lit up, but from the outside,” the neighbor added.

Although the house was left unlivable, neighbors praised emergency crews for their fast response.

“They were out in numbers, everyone seemed to be about their assigned job, their assignment. And things just seemed to work like clockwork,” a neighbor said.

After extinguishing the fire, LaForrest’s neighbors checked on her well-being.

“Just the next day there was an outpour of people wanting to know what was her situation and did she need anything,” a neighbor said.

Five fire departments responded, taking about 30 minutes to put out the flames. There were no reported injuries to LaForrest.

The Pittsford Fire Department called the deputies who evacuated the woman heroes. The Monroe County Fire Bureau is investigating the cause of the fire.

